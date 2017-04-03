To Celebrate 100th
Virgie Gray, of Greeneville, will be honored by family and friends with a reception in celebration of her 100th birthday. All family and friends are invited to attend the reception from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, in the multi-purpose building of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church, located on the Kingsport Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug dealing at Victory Church??????
|1 hr
|bombsyria
|13
|Charging $20 to get cell phones back at school (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|bombsyria
|175
|domino's pizza coming to greeneville
|1 hr
|bombsyria
|5
|Amy Hale
|2 hr
|Country Girl
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|4 hr
|Really
|43
|Brandon parton
|4 hr
|Mod
|3
|Lori Renee owens
|4 hr
|Gville Worker
|6
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|7 hr
|Fred
|92
|What would Jesus say?
|13 hr
|FYI
|22
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|15 hr
|Dr Pill
|31
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC