To Celebrate 100th

Virgie Gray, of Greeneville, will be honored by family and friends with a reception in celebration of her 100th birthday. All family and friends are invited to attend the reception from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, in the multi-purpose building of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church, located on the Kingsport Highway.

