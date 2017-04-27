Threat in Greeneville High School restroom prompts modified lockdown
Director of schools, Dr. Jeff Moorehouse said the school received information of the threat around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately contacted the Greeneville Police Department. Thursday morning, students had to pass through metal detectors and had their bags searched while entering the school.
