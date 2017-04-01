Tennessee couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, say police
After 34 years in law enforcement, Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said not much comes as a surprise, but that all changed for him on Friday. Soon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI was involved, and Morgan's department "very quickly put a team together".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camilla Weber...... aka lance corporal bubba
|4 min
|Atticus Finch
|34
|Women's March Demands Equality
|22 min
|BB Board
|21
|What would Jesus say?
|34 min
|Gila Monster
|6
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|18
|Syria
|1 hr
|iceman
|16
|Charging $20 to get cell phones back at school (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|brolod9loo
|174
|Y U voted 4 Trumph
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC