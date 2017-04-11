Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act...

Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act Heads to Governor Bill Haslam

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam praised the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, the governor's legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens. The House of Representatives passed HB 529/SB 1215 93-4, and it now heads to the governor's desk for signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
And here we are 54 min In The Know 11
crystal ann souphannavong 1 hr Baby daddy 1
Inpeachment 3 hr fact 65
Becky Hicks 4 hr Bless her heart 18
Expose your snitch 4 hr Dicky 6
Who is the best black lover man (Jul '10) 5 hr Cellmate 40
Greene County Schools (Apr '11) 5 hr Good Samaritan 95
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC