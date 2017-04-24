Student Arrested After Threat, Lockdown
Greeneville Police Detective Capt. Tim Davis, left, and Greeneville City Schools Director Jeff Moorhouse speak at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blacks!
|42 min
|Jen spraberry
|3
|Want some DIRTY fun??? (Mar '13)
|44 min
|Jen
|18
|Expose your snitch
|46 min
|Spivey
|29
|old drug dealers
|48 min
|Believe
|14
|Idiot in charge!
|48 min
|Libertarian
|29
|support our peoples flag
|1 hr
|RedHood
|7
|the blacks
|1 hr
|LmaO
|7
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|20 hr
|Damens
|34
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC