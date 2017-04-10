Sewer Work Closes West Depot Street

A Greeneville Water Department crew works to repair a 6-inch sewer line on West Depot Street Tuesday. The block of West Depot Street between Main and Irish streets was closed to traffic for much of the day while work was underway.

