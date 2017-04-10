Sewer Work Closes West Depot Street
A Greeneville Water Department crew works to repair a 6-inch sewer line on West Depot Street Tuesday. The block of West Depot Street between Main and Irish streets was closed to traffic for much of the day while work was underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson
|7 min
|Surprised guest
|8
|Becky Hicks
|32 min
|Haha
|20
|She's single
|47 min
|Billy madison
|5
|Expose your snitch
|48 min
|Billy
|7
|crystal ann souphannavong
|49 min
|Yea
|2
|domino's pizza coming to greeneville
|3 hr
|mel
|11
|And here we are
|4 hr
|Bill Oreilly
|12
|Inpeachment
|7 hr
|fact
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC