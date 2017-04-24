Sample 'A Taste Of Greeneville' Tuesday Evening
Bragging rights will be up for grabs among food vendors Tuesday, May 2, at the 28th annual "Taste Of Greeneville." The public is invited to come sample the food offerings and then vote for their favorite.
