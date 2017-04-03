Report: Men Charged After Passing Out In Car At Gas Pump
Two men were jailed Friday after being found passed out in a vehicle parked at a fuel pump for roughly half an hour, according to a report. Greeneville police responded to the call at Murphy Oil, at 3745 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, where Justin C. Smith, 35, of Johnson City, and Carlos W. Lowe, 24, of Limestone, were found passed out in a Mazda parked at a fuel pump, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any one know Jimmy Jordan ???
|13 min
|Maybe a different...
|11
|Greeneville Street Dept screw up ?
|17 min
|Taxpayer transpar...
|3
|Travis Fincannon
|17 min
|Needing Info
|1
|Keeping track for us all
|20 min
|Guest
|8
|WOW - Where did the post about 10 Bible Verses ...
|31 min
|OMG
|6
|Change of rules
|34 min
|OMG
|2
|Drug dealing at Victory Church??????
|1 hr
|Guest
|12
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC