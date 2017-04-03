Report: Men Charged After Passing Out...

Report: Men Charged After Passing Out In Car At Gas Pump

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Two men were jailed Friday after being found passed out in a vehicle parked at a fuel pump for roughly half an hour, according to a report. Greeneville police responded to the call at Murphy Oil, at 3745 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, where Justin C. Smith, 35, of Johnson City, and Carlos W. Lowe, 24, of Limestone, were found passed out in a Mazda parked at a fuel pump, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does any one know Jimmy Jordan ??? 13 min Maybe a different... 11
Greeneville Street Dept screw up ? 17 min Taxpayer transpar... 3
Travis Fincannon 17 min Needing Info 1
Keeping track for us all 20 min Guest 8
WOW - Where did the post about 10 Bible Verses ... 31 min OMG 6
Change of rules 34 min OMG 2
Drug dealing at Victory Church?????? 1 hr Guest 12
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC