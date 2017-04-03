Report: Driver Pulled Away With Gas N...

Report: Driver Pulled Away With Gas Nozzle Still Attached

A man who neglected to put a gas pump back in its holder attracted the attention of Greeneville police Thursday afternoon as he drove down East Andrew Johnson Highway. Officer Justin House said in a report that he was on patrol when he saw an older-model Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle "dragging a gas nozzle and hose from a gas pump" down the road.

