Questions Remain About Sewer Service ...

Questions Remain About Sewer Service For Proposed Aldi Site

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

This undeveloped 4.48-acre property next to the Consumer Credit Union headquarters building on East Andrew Johnson Highway is the proposed site for an Aldi retail store. Greeneville officials will not allow a proposed new Aldi grocery store in Tusculum to connect to the Greeneville Water Commission's sewer system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traitor 7 min Really 24
moab 16 min Gila Monster 25
Gas tax 22 min RedHood 11
taylor jennings (Feb '13) 1 hr You make it easy 13
Who is screwing who at Asheville hwy McDonald's? 1 hr Tuvok 4
Pilot Hill Restaurant 2 hr Lives there 14
RIP -- Jessie Morrison 3 hr Information 1
us nitrogen 4 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 9
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC