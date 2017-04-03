Publix Announces Opening Date
The Greeneville Beer Board has approved a beer permit for sales for off-premise consumption for Publix grocery story at 2315 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Representatives for the grocer, present at Tuesday's meeting, said the store will open May 17. To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
