Publix Announces Opening Date

The Greeneville Beer Board has approved a beer permit for sales for off-premise consumption for Publix grocery story at 2315 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Representatives for the grocer, present at Tuesday's meeting, said the store will open May 17. To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.

