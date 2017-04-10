Proposed Aldi Project Meets Delay
This undeveloped 4.48-acre property next to the Consumer Credit Union headquarters building on East Andrew Johnson Highway is the proposed site for an Aldi retail store. The proposed Aldi retail store project ran into what Tusculum officials hope is a temporary roadblock after the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission denied a replat request of the property owners.
