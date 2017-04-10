Proposed Aldi Project Meets Delay

Proposed Aldi Project Meets Delay

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

This undeveloped 4.48-acre property next to the Consumer Credit Union headquarters building on East Andrew Johnson Highway is the proposed site for an Aldi retail store. The proposed Aldi retail store project ran into what Tusculum officials hope is a temporary roadblock after the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission denied a replat request of the property owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook Attention Seekers 24 min Tuvok 8
She's single 28 min Tuvok 9
That was just hyperbole, nothing to see here, m... 47 min Trumpisdumb 15
Obama ... playing golf and partying while the w... (Mar '11) 58 min Trumpisdumb 77
He's golfing ......... AGAIN! 1 hr Trumpisdumb 1
Where is my FREE health care Obama promised??? (Apr '10) 1 hr Trumpisdumb 23
domino's pizza coming to greeneville 2 hr RedHood 39
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC