Proposed ALDI Grocery Store On Tusculum Planners' Agenda
A new discount retailer has plans to locate on a site partially in the City of Tusculum and partially in the Town of Greeneville along U.S. 11E. A site plan and variance requests from ALDI will be considered by the Tusculum Planning Commission and the city Board of Zoning Appeals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 145 Alexander St. The ALDI store location would be on vacant land across from the Greeneville Wal-Mart, on property next to the Consumer Credit Union headquarters at 3634 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
