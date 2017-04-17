Police Out Run Suspected Shoplifter
A Greeneville man was arrested after reportedly shoplifting merchandise from Wal-Mart and then running over a mile before being captured by a Greeneville police officer. Antonio E. Santos, 24, of 2560 Buckingham Road, was charged with shoplifting, evading arrest and resisting arrest in connection with the incident that occurred Friday morning.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Tweed Definitely NOT changed
|1 hr
|Friend
|2
|Traitor
|3 hr
|RedHood
|4
|Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area
|3 hr
|RedHood
|5
|Has anyone heard of Tammy Sauls? (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|IMP
|16
|johnny walker (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Your last call
|33
|did u s nitrogen fire security guard
|8 hr
|fred sanford
|2
|Jackie Roberts (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Get real
|3
|Mike Waddell
|17 hr
|Nikki
|24
