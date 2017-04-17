Police Out Run Suspected Shoplifter

Police Out Run Suspected Shoplifter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A Greeneville man was arrested after reportedly shoplifting merchandise from Wal-Mart and then running over a mile before being captured by a Greeneville police officer. Antonio E. Santos, 24, of 2560 Buckingham Road, was charged with shoplifting, evading arrest and resisting arrest in connection with the incident that occurred Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Tweed Definitely NOT changed 1 hr Friend 2
Traitor 3 hr RedHood 4
Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area 3 hr RedHood 5
Has anyone heard of Tammy Sauls? (Oct '10) 4 hr IMP 16
johnny walker (Sep '11) 6 hr Your last call 33
did u s nitrogen fire security guard 8 hr fred sanford 2
Jackie Roberts (Jul '15) 8 hr Get real 3
Mike Waddell 17 hr Nikki 24
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC