Police Make Multiple Drug Arrests Tuesday

More than a pound of marijuana was found by Greeneville police following a traffic stop of a car on West Summer Street, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Trevon J. Hall, 25, of 215 Slate Hill Road, was charged with sale and delivery of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license.

