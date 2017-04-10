Police Investigate Knifepoint Robbery
A woman was charged this week by Greeneville police with aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection with the robbery of a man in his motel room. Greenville police responded Monday night to a robbery call at a motel room at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
