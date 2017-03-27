Plemons Pitches Three-Hit Shutout In Tusculum Split With Coker

TNZ041-043-045-047-072-074-087-030900- /O.CON.KMRX.WI.Y.0013.170403T0900Z-170403T1800Z/ Cocke Smoky Mountains-Southeast Greene-Unicoi-Southeast Carter- Blount Smoky Mountains-Sevier Smoky Mountains-Southeast Monroe- Including the cities of Cosby, Cedar Creek, Erwin, Roan Mountain, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg, and Coker Creek 849 PM EDT Sun Apr 2 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY... * EVENT...Southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * TIMING...Increasing winds overnight tonight that will persist into Monday afternoon before diminishing by evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.