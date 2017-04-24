Package Store Ordinance Gets First Re...

Package Store Ordinance Gets First Reading Approval

1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved on first reading a recommendation by the city planning commission that defines zoning and location regulations for any new package store in the city. The ordinance restricts package stores selling alcohol to a B-2 zoning location.

