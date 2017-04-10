Nolachuckey DAR Presents Good Citizen...

Nolachuckey DAR Presents Good Citizen Awards

In the front row, from left, Marissa Baker, of West Greene High School, and Tracy Lynn Painter, of Greeneville High School, receive a DAR Good Citizen award from Regent Brenda Olafsen, right. In the back row are Good Citizen award recipient Megan Elisa Kirk, of North Greene High School, and program leader Madge Walker.

