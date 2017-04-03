New Outlet To Locate In Greeneville

New Outlet To Locate In Greeneville

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has filed permits with the Town of Greeneville to locate at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, adjacent to Food City.

