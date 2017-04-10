New Garden Behind Library Dedicated

Leaders of the Greeneville-Greene County Library joined with citizens Tuesday to thank John T. Milburn Rogers and his wife, Donna Rogers, for their long-term generosity to the library in creating and maintaining a decorative, reader-friendly garden area behind the library at the Big Spring. The garden includes trees, ornamental plants and decorative stones.

