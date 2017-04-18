Nationwide Insurance Recognizes Jonat...

Nationwide Insurance Recognizes Jonathan Yates

8 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Nationwide Insurance has awarded agent Jonathan Yates with three awards in recognition of his sales in 2016, according to a news release. Yates is the principal agent of The Yates Agency Inc. He has eight offices in the East Tennessee area, including Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Erwin, Greeneville, Rogersville, Morristown and Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

