Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabb...

Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspect Sought

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Greeneville police continue to look for a man who stabbed another man late Thursday night in a house in the 100 block of Marshall Lane. "Officers were called to the scene on the report of a stabbing," Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will hopson 28 min Norton 4
MSNBC's Host Now Works for Russia 29 min iceman 19
Idiot in charge! 53 min Trumpisdumb 44
Jerry Shanks (Aug '12) 1 hr Auction Man 5
Easy girls 1 hr Shelia 4
Dr. Common Sense 2 hr rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr... 4
Gas tax 2 hr Jethro 9
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC