Man Involved In Stabbing Agrees To Plea Deal

A man charged in October 2016 with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary in connection with the stabbing of another man entered guilty pleas Tuesday in Greene County Criminal Court to two lesser felonies. Dennis Lynn Coffie, 66, of 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and aggravated burglary and must serve at least 180 days in jail before he is eligible for parole.

