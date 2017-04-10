Man Charged Again While On Bond For Revoked Driving
A Bulls Gap man was charged with driving on a revoked license-4th offense Wednesday night by Greeneville police after being observed allegedly speeding in the 1900 block of Snapps Ferry Road. Terry L. Johnson, 31, of 520 Oasis Road, was paced by radar driving 51 miles per hour in a car in a 35 mph zone, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
