Man Allegedly Punches Car, Throws Coffee

Read more: The Greenville Sun

A man was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with assault and vandalism after allegedly throwing a cup of coffee into a woman's car as she sat at a green light at 1000 Tusculum Blvd. Charged was Gary Lynn McDavid, 53, who listed a room address at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The victim told police that she was turning right off Mt.

