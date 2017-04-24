Main Street: Greeneville Looking For Flower-Planting Help

Main Street: Greeneville Inc. is encouraging the public to lend a hand to help plant flowers in downtown Greeneville on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. "Gather up your gloves and trowel and meet at the Main Street: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St., where you will pick up your flowers and planting location," a news release from the organization says. "Bring the whole family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.