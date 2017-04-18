JC Penney Announces Delay In Closing ...

JC Penney Announces Delay In Closing Greeneville Store

13 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

After a resurgence in sales following the March announcement that J.C. Penney would close 138 stores nationwide - including Greeneville's - the company has dialed back that decision. But only by about a month.

Greeneville, TN

