JC Penney Announces Delay In Closing Greeneville Store
After a resurgence in sales following the March announcement that J.C. Penney would close 138 stores nationwide - including Greeneville's - the company has dialed back that decision. But only by about a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|us nitrogen
|1 hr
|fred sanford
|17
|Caleb Duckett aka King Duckett
|1 hr
|Jjibe
|3
|moab
|1 hr
|Gila Monster
|27
|Pilot Hill Restaurant
|1 hr
|Similar Circumsta...
|16
|Tina Funderburg
|2 hr
|BA Rules
|4
|Trump justice
|2 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|2
|Infowars
|3 hr
|Guest
|4
|Traitor
|4 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|44
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC