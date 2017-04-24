Jazz It Up

Jazz It Up

Three members of the Tusculum College Jazz Band - Stacy Knipp on alto saxophone, Courtney Rieke on trumpet and Jeff Bennington on trombone - were invited to join the Jazz Ambassadors for a song Tuesday. Greeneville-native Staff Sergeant Jonathan Epley, left, performs on guitar, along with Sgt.

