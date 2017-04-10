It Happened Here

A man who entered his grandmother's residence on Saturday about 8 p.m., locked the door, told her that individuals were pursuing him, then passed out on her sofa, ended up being transported to a hospital for "overdose treatment" after officers summoned to the residence by the grandmother were unable to revive him at the scene. Kenneth D. McIntosh, 22, of 975 Dudley Drive, was found by officers to have marijuana, Clonzepam and Suboxone in his possession, along with a .22-caliber handgun.

