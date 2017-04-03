It Happened Here For April 4

It Happened Here For April 4

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Michael Huff , 35, of 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, was charged Sunday by 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agents with drug fraud after allegedly trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription. Huff went to the pharmacy at the Ingles Market at 2845 E. Andrew Johnson Highway to obtain a fraudulent prescription for Ambien, a Schedule IV drug, a report by a DTF agent said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syria 9 min iceman 2
Tabitha Dean (Johnson) (Apr '11) 40 min Chang 13
Abby pierce (Sep '14) 42 min Lollar holler 3
Kaitlynn Sibary 1 hr zzz 4
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 1 hr fact 6
Casa Del Sol Bar & Grill 1 hr Moving 10
Change of rules 3 hr fact 21
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC