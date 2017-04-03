It Happened Here For April 4
Michael Huff , 35, of 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, was charged Sunday by 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agents with drug fraud after allegedly trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription. Huff went to the pharmacy at the Ingles Market at 2845 E. Andrew Johnson Highway to obtain a fraudulent prescription for Ambien, a Schedule IV drug, a report by a DTF agent said.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria
|9 min
|iceman
|2
|Tabitha Dean (Johnson) (Apr '11)
|40 min
|Chang
|13
|Abby pierce (Sep '14)
|42 min
|Lollar holler
|3
|Kaitlynn Sibary
|1 hr
|zzz
|4
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|1 hr
|fact
|6
|Casa Del Sol Bar & Grill
|1 hr
|Moving
|10
|Change of rules
|3 hr
|fact
|21
