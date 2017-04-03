It Happened Here For April 4

Michael Huff , 35, of 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, was charged Sunday by 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agents with drug fraud after allegedly trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription. Huff went to the pharmacy at the Ingles Market at 2845 E. Andrew Johnson Highway to obtain a fraudulent prescription for Ambien, a Schedule IV drug, a report by a DTF agent said.

