It Happened Here For April 29
Regenna L. Foulks, 44, of 121 Kidwell School Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender law. Police went to the 100 block of East Church Street after receiving a call from a business about a vehicle in the roadway, Officer Eddie Key said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crusin in greeneville
|17 min
|death of crusing
|1
|Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area
|24 min
|Creekside 2
|23
|Bus Driver No Summer Pay (Apr '11)
|41 min
|No-onecarespensacola
|49
|J&k pressure washing leaves dog in hot truck
|1 hr
|Meow
|16
|A tat on a womans lower back means what?
|1 hr
|Hard
|5
|Easy girls
|2 hr
|Hard
|5
|MSNBC's Host Now Works for Russia
|2 hr
|Tick Tock
|21
|Idiot in charge!
|7 hr
|curious
|46
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC