It Happened Here For April 18

Weston S. Wells, 25, of 922 Glades Road, Mohawk, was charged early Sunday by sheriff's deputies with driving under the influence. Wells' vehicle was pulled over on the 107 Cutoff for erratic driving and having a broken headlight, Deputy John Stills said in a report.

