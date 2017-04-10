It Happened Here For April 15

James K. Malone, 44, of 10 Statler Park, Afton, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license. Police were called to the 600 block of East Church Street and found Malone sitting in a car in front of a house.

