It Happened Here For April 15
James K. Malone, 44, of 10 Statler Park, Afton, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license. Police were called to the 600 block of East Church Street and found Malone sitting in a car in front of a house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Someone who does stone work
|5 min
|Great recommendat...
|3
|iso young black prince lol
|10 min
|RedHood
|4
|Mike Waddell
|15 min
|Pastor Bubba
|14
|News
|18 min
|Pastor Bubba
|9
|He's golfing ......... AGAIN!
|34 min
|Trumpisdumb
|22
|Where is my FREE health care Obama promised??? (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|30
|That was just hyperbole, nothing to see here, m...
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|21
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC