Illness Forces 2nd Postponement Of Clint Black Show
Due to an illness, country entertainer Clint Black has been forced twice to postpone shows at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Black is scheduled to take the stage on May 10. Due to an illness, country entertainer Clint Black has been forced twice to postpone shows at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
|
