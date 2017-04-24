Haslam Road Bill Passes With Hawk Opposed
The much-debated IMPROVE Act of Gov. Bill Haslam, aimed at funding a backlog of transportation projects across the state, jumped its final hurdle Monday night as the Tennessee House of Representatives approved the measure on a 67-21 vote, with Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville among those voting against it. Haslam's plan raises the state's tax on gasoline by 6 cents, to 27.4 cents per gallon, and diesel would rise 10 cents, to 28.4 cents per gallon, over the next three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians really??
|1 hr
|jan michael vincent
|7
|Flynn
|1 hr
|jan michael vincent
|7
|Brandon weisman
|2 hr
|smart butt
|3
|Ex-Hamblen lawman charged with sex offenses (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Love the Chicks
|62
|Meth heads in Mosheim
|3 hr
|Okay okay
|40
|do not do business with crystal haynes
|3 hr
|Okay okay
|6
|flat___earth
|3 hr
|RedHood
|7
|Susan Crum Foundation (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|unreal
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC