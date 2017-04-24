Haslam Road Bill Passes With Hawk Opposed

The much-debated IMPROVE Act of Gov. Bill Haslam, aimed at funding a backlog of transportation projects across the state, jumped its final hurdle Monday night as the Tennessee House of Representatives approved the measure on a 67-21 vote, with Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville among those voting against it. Haslam's plan raises the state's tax on gasoline by 6 cents, to 27.4 cents per gallon, and diesel would rise 10 cents, to 28.4 cents per gallon, over the next three years.

