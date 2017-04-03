Greeneville Woman's Club, GMS Art Class Provide Library New Child-Sized Chairs
Pam Haaby of the Greeneville Woman's Club, left, and Greeneville Middle School art teacher Amanda Gricunas, right, show off two child-sized chairs donated to the children's room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. The chairs, provided by the Greeneville Woman's Club, were painted and decorated by Gricunas and her students with supplies provided by the club.
