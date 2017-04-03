Greeneville Woman's Club, GMS Art Class Provide Library New Child-Sized Chairs

Pam Haaby of the Greeneville Woman's Club, left, and Greeneville Middle School art teacher Amanda Gricunas, right, show off two child-sized chairs donated to the children's room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. The chairs, provided by the Greeneville Woman's Club, were painted and decorated by Gricunas and her students with supplies provided by the club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.