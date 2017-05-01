Greeneville Town Hall Anniversary Celebration Is Tuesday
Greeneville's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Town Hall on Tuesday, May 2, will include music, guest speakers, refreshments, an open house and other festivities. The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with a performance by the Greeneville High School Marching Band near the building's cornerstone, which faces the intersection of Church and College streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STFU Trump
|6 min
|binaries
|6
|Campaigning for the job you already have
|19 min
|RedHood
|22
|Sept gov shutdown
|1 hr
|Guest
|3
|488 Trump lies since sworn in
|1 hr
|Weber
|11
|Sara Jackson (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|willie
|6
|Farmers
|1 hr
|Refrax
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|1 hr
|binaries
|44
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC