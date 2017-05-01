Greeneville Town Hall Anniversary Cel...

Greeneville Town Hall Anniversary Celebration Is Tuesday

Greeneville's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Town Hall on Tuesday, May 2, will include music, guest speakers, refreshments, an open house and other festivities. The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with a performance by the Greeneville High School Marching Band near the building's cornerstone, which faces the intersection of Church and College streets.

