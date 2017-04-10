Greeneville Plans Celebration For Tow...

Greeneville Plans Celebration For Town Hall's 50th Anniversary

The celebration, featuring special guest speakers and an open house, will begin at 4 p.m. with a performance by the Greeneville High School Marching Band. Scheduled to speak at the building's cornerstone facing the corner of College and Church streets are: Mayor W.T. Daniels and other elected officials, William Smelcer, who engraved the cornerstone as shop foreman for Remine Monument Company, and historians Wilhelmina Williams and Tim Massey.

