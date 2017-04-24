Greeneville Iris Society Show Is Satu...

Greeneville Iris Society Show Is Saturday

The Greeneville Iris Society will host the 2017 Iris Show Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Trinity United Methodist Church. "The heritage of Greeneville" is the theme of this year's show, to be held in the large fellowship hall of Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Boulevard, from 2 to 4 p.m. A news release says warm April showers are bringing out many beautiful irises that will be on display this weekend.

