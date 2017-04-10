Greeneville Aldermen Meet Tuesday
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at headquarters for the Greeneville Light & Power System. Aldermen will consider authorizing the Greeneville Water Commission to extend sewer service to unaddressed lots on the East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GHS Dance Coach
|2 min
|Funksoul
|12
|Topix
|6 min
|OMG
|19
|moab
|8 min
|OMG
|24
|What's the best drug to start with? (Jun '15)
|26 min
|Bobo
|31
|Happy Egg Day from your Prez
|1 hr
|Pastor Bubba
|2
|Tennessee Democrats
|1 hr
|Pastor Bubba
|39
|Pilot Hill Restaurant
|2 hr
|Lives there
|2
|She's single
|10 hr
|Atticus Finch
|25
|Mike Waddell
|21 hr
|Allbymyself
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC