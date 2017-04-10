Greeneville Aldermen Meet Tuesday

Greeneville Aldermen Meet Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at headquarters for the Greeneville Light & Power System. Aldermen will consider authorizing the Greeneville Water Commission to extend sewer service to unaddressed lots on the East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GHS Dance Coach 2 min Funksoul 12
Topix 6 min OMG 19
moab 8 min OMG 24
What's the best drug to start with? (Jun '15) 26 min Bobo 31
Happy Egg Day from your Prez 1 hr Pastor Bubba 2
Tennessee Democrats 1 hr Pastor Bubba 39
Pilot Hill Restaurant 2 hr Lives there 2
She's single 10 hr Atticus Finch 25
Mike Waddell 21 hr Allbymyself 23
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC