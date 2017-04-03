Fred Sauceman Speaks At ADK Meeting
Alpha Delta Kappa Tau Chapter Co-President Julie Oakes stands with Greeneville native Fred Sauceman, right, guest speaker at the club's February meeting. Sauceman spoke about some of the women featured in his latest book, "Buttermilk & Bible Burgers: More Stories From The Kitchens Of Appalachia."
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inpeachment
|15 min
|fact
|42
|Shelia Seaton (Jul '14)
|23 min
|Whiny babies
|12
|Crossroads Church at Fairgrounds
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|4
|666
|2 hr
|RedHood
|3
|Brandon parton
|2 hr
|Watching17
|33
|Christen davis (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|lil john
|7
|Narcissists
|3 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|12
|Maybe men should take day off and march
|4 hr
|doubtful
|27
