Emily Durand Takes On Title Role In '...

Emily Durand Takes On Title Role In 'The Rainbow Fish'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Emily Durand, a 2010 graduate of Greeneville High School, and the daughter of Richard and Amy Durand, of Greeneville, currently plays Rainbow in the National Touring Theatre, Arts Power's production of "The Rainbow Fish." The tour includes 55 cities across the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 3 min Gville Worker 42
Brandon parton 5 min Gville Worker 2
Lori Renee owens 7 min Gville Worker 6
Meth heads in Mosheim 9 min Gville Worker 32
Clyde an Phyllis pain 1 hr Anonymous 4
neal gorsuch is officially confirmed 1 hr Really 15
Review: Payne Douglas L (Mar '12) 1 hr Parrot Head 9
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 2 hr Fred 92
What would Jesus say? 8 hr FYI 22
2 found dead last night in greene county 10 hr Dr Pill 31
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Greene County was issued at April 07 at 2:06PM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC