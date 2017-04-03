Emily Durand Takes On Title Role In 'The Rainbow Fish'
Emily Durand, a 2010 graduate of Greeneville High School, and the daughter of Richard and Amy Durand, of Greeneville, currently plays Rainbow in the National Touring Theatre, Arts Power's production of "The Rainbow Fish." The tour includes 55 cities across the United States.
|
