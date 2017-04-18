Driver, Asleep Behind Wheel, Charged ...

Driver, Asleep Behind Wheel, Charged With DUI

A man found unconscious at the wheel of his car was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence-2nd offense, Greeneville police Officer Eric Scott said in a report. Bobby G. Fillers, 65, of 380 Robertson Road, is held on no bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.

