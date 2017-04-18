Driver, Asleep Behind Wheel, Charged With DUI
A man found unconscious at the wheel of his car was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence-2nd offense, Greeneville police Officer Eric Scott said in a report. Bobby G. Fillers, 65, of 380 Robertson Road, is held on no bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question for you all
|14 min
|Chubby Bubby
|4
|dumb kids in diesel trucks
|14 min
|celina
|5
|Republicans vote to eliminate overtime pay
|21 min
|Chubby Bubby
|7
|________Flat Earth ________
|59 min
|Pancake theory
|5
|Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|About time
|37
|Pilot Hill Restaurant
|2 hr
|Lives there
|20
|Sally Yates
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|us nitrogen
|3 hr
|fred sanford
|28
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC