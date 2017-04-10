Domino's Pies Coming Next Month
Domino's pizza will be back in Greeneville with a planned store opening to take place in May, according to a company representative. Owner Peter D'Andrea anticipates about a 1,600 square-foot restaurant that will feature dine-in seating for a dozen or more people and free Wi-Fi.
