Correction: Inmate Had Never Before W...

Correction: Inmate Had Never Before Walked Off Work Detail

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

An article in Monday's edition of The Greeneville Sun concerning inmate Brian Arrowood walking off a Hardin Park work detail incorrectly stated Arrowood's criminal history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STAFFPRO Temp Agency 30 min jan michael vincent 17
Funny 53 min iceman 2
us nitrogen 2 hr Duh 38
they want stop 2 hr LmaO 4
flat___earth 3 hr hey girl 4
Will hopson 3 hr Raditzs 2
Kendra Tweed (Oct '15) 3 hr 82745mvp 55
Old Oak was a joke 5 hr Dude 38
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC