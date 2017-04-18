Community Ministries Food Bank Thanks...

Community Ministries Food Bank Thanks Volunteers

The depth of volunteer support received by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank was evident from the number of volunteers presented certificates of appreciation from the Food Bank on Tuesday evening in an appreciation dinner held at Greeneville First Baptist Church. Pictured here are most of the approximately 60 individuals who were individually honored.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greene County was issued at April 23 at 3:11AM CDT

