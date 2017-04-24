Cassidy 'Ariel' Norton To Wed Logan Michael Minnick
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Kelyn Norton, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassidy "Ariel" Norton, and Logan Michael Minnick, both of Greeneville. The groom-elect is the son of Tim and JeanAnn Minnick, of Greeneville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stabbing
|10 min
|Norton
|3
|Cody Kelley
|27 min
|Probably
|2
|J&k pressure washing leaves dog in hot truck
|1 hr
|K9 saviors
|9
|Idiot in charge!
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|38
|MSNBC's Host Now Works for Russia
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|12
|No surprise here.
|2 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|5
|Gas tax
|2 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|4
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|Thu
|Damens
|34
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC