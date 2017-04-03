Candice Ottinger Weds A.J. Pricenor IV

Candice Jo Ottinger and Alexander John Pricenor IV, both of Greeneville, were married at 4 p.m. March 11, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

