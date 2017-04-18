Bid to strip gas tax hike off Haslam road funding bill fails
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to boost road and bridge funding in Tennessee was passed by the House on Wednesday after the chamber rejected an effort supported by GOP leaders to strip a gas tax hike out of the bill. Haslam has touted his proposal dubbed the Improve Act as including more tax cuts than Tennesseans would pay at the pump through raising the gas tax by 6 cents per gallon over the next three years, and diesel by 10 cents over the same period.
